Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video - Mats Wilander: Dominic Thiem becoming a complete player

Wilander: Thiem becoming a complete player
35 views | 04:32
Game, Set and Mats

6 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Mats Wilander was effusive in his praise for Dominic Thiem following the Austrian’s 3-6 6-4 7-6(2) 7-6(4) win against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open, comparing the 26-year-old to Roger Federer.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Game, Set and Mats


View moreMore videos of Game, Set and Mats
More videos