Wilander: Thiem becoming a complete player

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Mats Wilander was effusive in his praise for Dominic Thiem following the Austrian’s 3-6 6-4 7-6(2) 7-6(4) win against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open, comparing the 26-year-old to Roger Federer.