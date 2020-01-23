Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video - Mats Wilander: 'Mature' Nick Kyrgios is a threat to anyone

Wilander: 'Mature' Kyrgios is a threat to anyone
12 views | 02:01
Miscellaneous

Just now

Mats Wilander praised Nick Kyrgios’ maturity after seeing the 24-year-old secure a spot in the Australian Open third round on Thursday.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Miscellaneous


View moreMore videos of Miscellaneous
More videos