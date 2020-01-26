Legend's Masterclass: Raonic discusses his excellent form with Mats

Australian Open 2020 video - Milos aonic discusses his excellent form with Mats Wilander
See moreSee less
Game, Set and Mats
5 hours agoUpdated Just now
Game, Set and Mats
Legend's Masterclass: Raonic discusses his excellent form with Mats4 views • Just now
Kvitova: I'm still questioning myself how the match changed195 views • 5 hours ago
Game, Schett and Mats - ‘It is a champion’s mentality’: Novak Djokovic on improved serve320 views • 22 hours ago
Wilander: Federer's unforced errors stem from his serve714 views • 24/01/2020 at 17:31
'Today was a little bit of an exception' - Barty explains change in tactics174 views • 24/01/2020 at 10:14
'I've got no plans tomorrow which is great!' Wozniacki after retiring194 views • 24/01/2020 at 09:52
Motivated Kyrgios has more than tennis on his mind533 views • 23/01/2020 at 16:12
‘He can win this tournament!’ – Federer’s draw excites Henin and Wilander978 views • 22/01/2020 at 15:22
'I don't think Maria's time is up yet' - but Mats analyses Sharapova's problems681 views • 21/01/2020 at 07:55
More videos
'Just insane!' - Incredible defence from Fognini as he wins 'rally of the tournament'
Barca make audacious €80m bid for French forward - Euro Papers
'Fantastic movement, fantastic skill!' - Tremendous flicked winner from Federer
'You've got to love that' - Djokovic shows respect to Schwartzman after incredible shot
WATCH - Shiffrin's storming Super-G run
Tweeners, tantrums and taunts - Kyrgios' most electrifying moments