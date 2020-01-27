Australian Open 2020 video - Nick Kyrgios plays tweener as he defends break point, wins point
See moreSee less
Miscellaneous
12 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Miscellaneous
Kyrgios plays tweener as he defends break point, wins point513 views • Just now
Mark Philippoussis: I have been very impressed with Nick Kyrgios, he should never change89 views • Just now
‘Shot of the match’ – Nadal produces trademark forehand against Kyrgios658 views • 16 minutes ago
Kyrgios wears Kobe Bryant shirt after death of basketball great2,192 views • 58 minutes ago
Bryan brothers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during match166 views • 1 hour ago
Monfils: I am devastated by death of ‘very special’ Bryant170 views • 1 hour ago
'I'm feeling better every day' - Muguruza's on-court interview after beating Bertens112 views • 3 hours ago
Teenager Swiatek plays amazing tweener238 views • 1 hour ago
Thiem explains his mum's tattoo 'tradition'210 views • 5 hours ago
More videos
Kyrgios in tears as he comes on court for Nadal match, wearing Bryant shirt
Kyrgios wears Kobe Bryant shirt after death of basketball great
‘Mamba Mentality’ – Coco Gauff hails Kobe Bryant during doubles match
Monfils serves underarm against Thiem... and wins the point!
Play of the Day: 'Entertaining' star sits on net during rally, plus tweener and underarm serve
‘Now we have a match on our hands’ - Nick Kyrgios claims lung-busting break