Play of the Day: 'Oh, that's mean!' - Serve hits opponent and Barty brilliance

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport favourites Annabel Croft and Alex Corretja give their expert and entertaining verdicts on must-see action from day nine at the 2020 Australian Open.