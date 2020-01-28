'What did I say??' - Federer given warning for swearing

Australian Open 2020 video - Roger Federer given code violation for swearing
See moreSee less
Real Time Clips
Just now
Real Time Clips
‘Still alive’ – Federer fends off match point with a stroke of genius96 views • Just now
'What did I say??' - Federer given warning for swearing1,313 views • Just now
Federer and Sandgren's brilliant 28-shot rally!593 views • Just now
Great passing shot by Sandgren against Federer176 views • 1 hour ago
British doubles player Salisbury takes a ball to the face!115 views • 4 hours ago
Furious Kyrgios destroys racket after miss812 views • 18 hours ago
Wilander compares Kyrgios’ hands to Federer1,067 views • 18 hours ago
‘Now we have a match on our hands’ - Nick Kyrgios claims lung-busting break1,096 views • 21 hours ago
Kyrgios in tears as he comes on court for Nadal match, wearing Bryant shirt8,124 views • 22 hours ago
More videos
Federer and Sandgren's brilliant 28-shot rally!
Great passing shot by Sandgren against Federer
'I'm going to have a massive smile on my face' - Barty post-match
Ball-kid clatters into Sandgren at changeover
‘Still alive’ – Federer fends off match point with a stroke of genius
Highlights: Barty wins quarter-final rematch against Kvitova