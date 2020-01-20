Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video - Serena Williams says it was amazing to win a tournament as a mum

Serena: 'Amazing' to finally win a tournament as a mum.. but she just cares about Play-Doh!
46 views | 03:37
Miscellaneous

1 hour agoUpdated 8 minutes ago

Australian Open 2020 - Serena Williams said it was amazing to win a tournament as a mum, after she continued her fine form from Auckland to win in Melbourne.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Miscellaneous


