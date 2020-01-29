Halep: I wasn’t in a rush!

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Simona Halep spoke to Eurosport expert Annabel Croft after charging into the Australian Open semi-finals in 52 minutes.