Australian Open 2020 video - Simona Halep: 'It was very, very hot - it killed me'
See moreSee less
Miscellaneous
51 minutes agoUpdated 28 minutes ago
Miscellaneous
Halep: 'It was very, very hot - it killed me'367 views • 27 minutes ago
Muguruza: 'There’s still a long way to go'237 views • 2 hours ago
‘This is what life’s all about’ – Ash Barty brings niece to press conference611 views • 3 hours ago
'I've dreamed of this since I was 5' - Kenin after reaching first Slam final348 views • 4 hours ago
'Saving it for a glass of wine' – Wozniacki yet to rewatch 2018 AO triumph449 views • 5 hours ago
'Very close to my heart' - Ash Barty reveals the stories behind her Instagram photos173 views • 10 hours ago
Zverev credits his parents for $4m promise124 views • 5 hours ago
When Federer and Nadal forgot their accreditation…2,029 views • Yesterday at 08:59
Zverev: I will keep my $4 million promise2,038 views • Yesterday at 08:18
More videos
Highlights: Djokovic cruises past subdued Federer
‘This is what life’s all about’ – Ash Barty brings niece to press conference
‘Outstanding!’ – Djokovic roars after brilliant point wins second set
‘He’s made it!’ – Stunning Federer backhand breaks Djokovic
Tennis Legends: Is it time to move the Australian Open indoors?
Highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty