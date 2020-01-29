‘She inspired me’ – Simona Halep’s message for Justine Henin

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Simona Halep is through to the Australian Open semi-finals for the second time in her career after an easy 6-1 6-1 win over Anett Kontaveit in 53 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.