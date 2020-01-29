Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video - Simona Halep’s message for Justine Henin

‘She inspired me’ – Simona Halep’s message for Justine Henin
23 views | 00:39
Game, Set and Mats

4 hours agoUpdated 11 minutes ago

Simona Halep is through to the Australian Open semi-finals for the second time in her career after an easy 6-1 6-1 win over Anett Kontaveit in 53 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Game, Set and Mats


