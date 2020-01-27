Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video - Stan Wawrinka rallies to oust Daniil Medvedev

Wawrinka rallies to oust Medvedev
Stan Wawrinka came back from 2-1 down against Daniil Medvedev to make the last eight of the Australian Open.

