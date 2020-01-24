'Close the door!' Chanting Tsitsipas fans halt play... despite being outside!

Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video: Stefanos Tsitsipas fans halt play... despite being outside the court!

338 views | 00:54
21 minutes agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

