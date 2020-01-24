Australian Open 2020 video: Stefanos Tsitsipas fans halt play... despite being outside the court!
See moreSee less
Real Time Clips
21 minutes agoUpdated 5 minutes ago
Real Time Clips
'Close the door!' Chanting Tsitsipas fans halt play... despite being outside!338 views • 5 minutes ago
'That's unreal!' - Perfect Svitolina drop-shot bounces back over the net4,591 views • 20 hours ago
Nadal kisses ballgirl after painful accident12,717 views • 22 hours ago
Nadal wins remarkable rally with flying backhand sliced volley - 'Thats so hard to play!'1,457 views • 21 hours ago
Kyrgios imitates Nadal – and even the umpire laughs!27,552 views • 19 hours ago
Shot of the tournament so far? Bolt's around-the-net stunner against Thiem3,161 views • Yesterday at 08:30
Comeback queen Bellis jumps for joy after beating 20th seed Muchova300 views • Yesterday at 08:44
'No way!' - How did Medvedev win this point?!5,958 views • Yesterday at 05:36
Ostapenko misses her serve!937 views • Yesterday at 04:28
More videos
Kyrgios imitates Nadal – and even the umpire laughs!
'What is my life?' Gauff in disbelief after knocking Osaka out
Brutal, honest, emotional - Watch Serena discuss her exit, and Wozniacki's retirement
Tearful Wozniacki - 'I guess this was meant to be!'
Simon joins in Nadal mockery to Kyrgios' delight
Serena leads tributes to 'fighter' Wozniacki in retirement video