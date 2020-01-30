‘He’s made it!’ – Stunning Federer backhand breaks Djokovic

Australian Open 2020 video - Stunning Roger Federer backhand breaks Novak Djokovic
See moreSee less
Real Time Clips
Just now
Real Time Clips
‘He’s made it!’ – Stunning Federer backhand breaks Djokovic353 views • Just now
Nadal moans at umpire after time violation7,509 views • 21 hours ago
Nadal moans at umpire after time violation2,307 views • 20 hours ago
The two stunning points that secured Thiem first set2,245 views • 23 hours ago
A cheeky drop shot from Wawrinka344 views • Yesterday at 06:41
Superb Philippoussis tweener ends outrageous rally502 views • Yesterday at 07:41
'I can’t see' – Djokovic calls medical timeout1,196 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
‘He nearly sliced that ball in half’ – Raonic produces masterful shot against Djokovic1,875 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
Watch the full incredible escape as Federer somehow survives four match points in tie-break15,161 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
More videos
‘This is what life’s all about’ – Ash Barty brings niece to press conference
Tennis Legends: Is it time to move the Australian Open indoors?
Highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty
Muguruza: 'There’s still a long way to go'
'I've dreamed of this since I was 5' - Kenin after reaching first Slam final
Highlights: Thiem stuns Nadal in Melbourne