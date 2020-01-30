Tennis Legends: Is it time to move the Australian Open indoors?

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

John McEnroe, Boris Becker and Mats Wilander debate whether the surging heat in Australia means it’s time to move the Grand Slam indoors.