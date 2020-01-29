Tennis > Australian Open

The two stunning points that secured Thiem first set
Dominic Thiem produced two excellent points to win the opening set in his Australian Open quarter-final against Rafael Nadal.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
