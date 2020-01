'There are houses which look nice from the outside...' - Muster speaks out after Thiem axe

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Thomas Muster spoke to Boris Becker after being axed as Dominic Thiem's coach after only two weeks, and during the Australian Open.