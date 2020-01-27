Top 5 Shots: Gauff stars in crazy doubles point

Australian Open 2020 video - Top 5 Shots: Coco Gauff stars in crazy doubles point
Top 5 Shots: Gauff stars in crazy doubles point74 views • Just now
Top 5 Shots: Federer's magic winner, Schwartzman outdoes Djokovic1,518 views • 23 hours ago
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Epic dives and volleys1,097 views • 25/01/2020 at 18:56
Top 5 shots of Day Five at the Australian Open844 views • 24/01/2020 at 23:00
Top 5 Points of the Day: Medvedev's magic, Bolt's brilliance1,684 views • 23/01/2020 at 17:22
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Djokovic, Dimitrov in the best of day three813 views • 22/01/2020 at 17:21
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Nadal, Medvedev star1,155 views • 21/01/2020 at 15:56
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Federer, Djokovic star in best of day one2,799 views • 20/01/2020 at 13:59
Top 10: Shots from Next Gen players283 views • 27/01/2019 at 14:47
