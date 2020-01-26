Australian Open 2020 video - Top 5 Shots: Federer's magic winner, Schwartzman outdoes Djokovic
25 minutes agoUpdated 13 minutes ago
Top 5 Shots: Federer's magic winner, Schwartzman outdoes Djokovic166 views • 13 minutes ago
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Epic dives and volleys1,055 views • 20 hours ago
Top 5 shots of Day Five at the Australian Open822 views • 24/01/2020 at 23:00
Top 5 Points of the Day: Medvedev's magic, Bolt's brilliance1,671 views • 23/01/2020 at 17:22
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Djokovic, Dimitrov in the best of day three811 views • 22/01/2020 at 17:21
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Nadal, Medvedev star1,152 views • 21/01/2020 at 15:56
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Federer, Djokovic star in best of day one2,796 views • 20/01/2020 at 13:59
Top 10: Shots from Next Gen players283 views • 27/01/2019 at 14:47
Top 10: Shots of Australian Open564 views • 27/01/2019 at 14:45
