Top 5 Shots: Filthy efforts from Federer and Djokovic

Australian Open 2020 video - Top 5 Shots: Filthy efforts from Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic
AO Top Of The Day
58 minutes agoUpdated 4 minutes ago
Top 5 Shots: Filthy efforts from Federer and Djokovic245 views • 4 minutes ago
Top 5 Shots: Thiem’s sweet backhand trumps Nadal’s glorious lob2,248 views • 24 hours ago
Top 5 Shots: Sandgren out-Rogers Roger, and Federer finds the corner1,606 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
Top 5 Shots: Gauff stars in crazy doubles point625 views • 27/01/2020 at 14:00
Top 5 Shots: Federer's magic winner, Schwartzman outdoes Djokovic1,708 views • 26/01/2020 at 14:16
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Epic dives and volleys1,129 views • 25/01/2020 at 18:56
Top 5 shots of Day Five at the Australian Open891 views • 24/01/2020 at 23:00
Top 5 Points of the Day: Medvedev's magic, Bolt's brilliance1,697 views • 23/01/2020 at 17:22
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Djokovic, Dimitrov in the best of day three814 views • 22/01/2020 at 17:21
