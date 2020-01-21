Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video - Umpire scolds Elliot Benchetrit for asking ball girl to peel banana

Umpire scolds Benchetrit for asking ball girl to peel banana
36 views | 00:49
Real Time Clips

Just now

French player Elliot Benchetrit was told off by the umpire during his qualifying match when he asked a ball girl to peel a banana for him.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Real Time Clips


View moreMore videos of Real Time Clips
More videos