Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video - Watch: Fifth-set 28-shot rally between Djokovic and Thiem

Watch: Fifth-set 28-shot rally between Djokovic and Thiem
95 views | 01:07
Real Time Clips

Just now

Dominic Thiem came out on top of an incredible 28-shot fifth-set rally with Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open final.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Real Time Clips


View moreMore videos of Real Time Clips
More videos