Australian Open 2020 video - Watch Roger Federer surprise his team with game of hide and seek

Watch Federer surprise his team with amusing game of hide and seek
Miscellaneous

3 hours agoUpdated 22 minutes ago

Roger Federer shows his fun and playful side behind-the-scenes at the Australian Open as he surprises his team with a cheeky game of hide and seek. Watch all courts and all matches of the Australian Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
Miscellaneous


