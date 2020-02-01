Watch: The moment Kenin won the Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video - Watch: The moment Sofia Kenin won the Australian Open
See moreSee less
Real Time Clips
Just now
Real Time Clips
Watch: The moment Kenin won the Australian Open46 views • Just now
‘Just fabulous’ – Muguruza seals game with textbook smash49 views • Just now
‘What a shot!’ – Kenin defends break point by the closest of margins285 views • 12 minutes ago
Watch: The moment Dominic Thiem made maiden Australian Open final924 views • 21 hours ago
‘Wasn’t remotely close!’ – Zverev rushes smash, misses by a long way282 views • 20 hours ago
‘Unbelievable! Point of the match!’ – Zverev comes out on top in exceptional exchange3,599 views • 20 hours ago
‘A real rarity! Smashing a winner off a smash’ – Zverev produces brilliance against Thiem8,797 views • 14 hours ago
Watch: Incredible 24-shot rally between Thiem and Zverev2,110 views • 20 hours ago
Zverev injury scare?752 views • Yesterday at 11:17
More videos
‘What a shot!’ – Kenin defends break point by the closest of margins
Thiem ousts Zverev to reach Australian Open final
‘Unbelievable! Point of the match!’ – Zverev comes out on top in exceptional exchange
‘Just fabulous’ – Muguruza seals game with textbook smash
‘A real rarity! Smashing a winner off a smash’ – Zverev produces brilliance against Thiem
Real launch €180m deadline day bid for Liverpool star, so Bale can go to Spurs - Euro Papers