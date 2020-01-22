Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video - Watson delighted to win in tough conditions

'I handled it better as the match went on' - Watson delighted to win in tough conditions
01:56
1 hour ago

Heather Watson says she used the windy conditions to her advantage as she defeated Kristyna Pliskova in the Australian Open first round in Melbourne.

