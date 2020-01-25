Australian Open 2020 video - Wawrinka makes it through to last 16 after Isner retired injured
AO Highlights
49 minutes agoUpdated 27 minutes ago
Wawrinka makes it through to last 16 after Isner retired injured90 views • 27 minutes ago
Andrey Rublev comes back to beat David Goffin91 views • 1 hour ago
Thiem ousts Fritz in four sets after third-set wobble161 views • 4 hours ago
Dominant Nadal eases past Carreno Busta359 views • 5 hours ago
Gael Monfils downs Ernests Gulbis in straight sets269 views • 6 hours ago
Coco Gauff fairytale continues with doubles win120 views • 2 hours ago
Highlights as Halep proved too strong for Putintseva408 views • 7 hours ago
Highlights of Kontaveit demolishing Bencic in straight sets404 views • 8 hours ago
Highlights of Pavlyuchenkova's brilliant victory against Pliskova220 views • 8 hours ago
