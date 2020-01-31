Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video - 'We click' - Jamie Murray on partnership with Bethanie Mattek-Sands

'We click and we hit it off' - Murray on partnership with Mattek-Sands
Jamie Murray talks about his special partnership with Bethanie Mattek-Sands after their Australian Open 2020 semi-final win in the mixed doubles.

