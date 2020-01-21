Australian Open 2020 video: What You Missed Overnight: Nadal magic, Sharapova's swift exit
See moreSee less
What You Missed Overnight
37 minutes agoUpdated 8 minutes ago
What You Missed Overnight
What You Missed Overnight: Nadal magic, Sharapova's swift exit65 views • 8 minutes ago
What You Missed Overnight: Dimitrov's outrageous outfit, umpires under fire1,522 views • 21 hours ago
What You Missed Overnight: Pliskova fights back to shock Serena, Osaka coasts past Svitolina266 views • 23/01/2019 at 08:06
What You Missed Overnight: Angry Zverev out, Svitolina sets up Osaka showdown, Pliskova cruises5,962 views • 21/01/2019 at 09:14
What you missed overnight - Huge shocks as Kerber and Sharapova crash out8,325 views • 21/01/2019 at 18:13
What you missed overnight - Serena dominates, Osaka impresses and Nishikori cruises through5,811 views • 19/01/2019 at 12:26
What happened overnight - Federer and Sharapova shine in Melbourne2,499 views • 18/01/2019 at 15:12
What You Missed Overnight: A five-set thriller, aces aplenty and incredible defence1,664 views • 17/01/2019 at 09:26
What You Missed Overnight : Tremendous Tiafoe, sublime Stephens and brisk Berdych552 views • 17/01/2019 at 09:24
More videos
'How many f****** times... you're pathetic' - watch Opelka's shocking rant at umpire
Highlights: Nadal smashes past Dellien to lay down title marker
Highlight of 2019? Nadal gives hilarious answer in on-court interview
Highlights of Edmund's defeat to Lajovic
'I'm happy to be playing again' - Konta points to "small victories" after first round exit
'I don't think Maria's time is up yet' - but Mats analyses Sharapova's problems