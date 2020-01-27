What You Missed Overnight: Tributes to Kobe, as Monfils turns on the style

Australian Open 2020 video - What You Missed Overnight: Tributes to Kobe Bryant
What You Missed Overnight
Just now
What You Missed Overnight
What You Missed Overnight: Tributes to Kobe, as Monfils turns on the styleview • Just now
What You Missed Overnight: Service struggles, Kerber’s class, Kontaveit flies through378 views • 25/01/2020 at 09:45
What You Missed Overnight: Serena's inglorious exit, Wozniacki's emotional farewell228 views • 24/01/2020 at 09:35
What You Missed Overnight: Ostapenko's serve causes giggles, Bolt wonder shot689 views • 23/01/2020 at 08:09
What You Missed Overnight: Osaka-Gauff incoming, ball-girls's near miss, Suarez Navarro in tears293 views • 22/01/2020 at 07:25
What You Missed Overnight: Nadal magic, Sharapova's swift exit647 views • 21/01/2020 at 14:29
What You Missed Overnight: Dimitrov's outrageous outfit, umpires under fire1,774 views • 20/01/2020 at 10:24
What You Missed Overnight: Pliskova fights back to shock Serena, Osaka coasts past Svitolina270 views • 23/01/2019 at 08:06
What You Missed Overnight: Angry Zverev out, Svitolina sets up Osaka showdown, Pliskova cruises5,967 views • 21/01/2019 at 09:14
Monfils serves underarm against Thiem... and wins the point!
A touching moment between Svitolina and Monfils
Incredible Monfils basketball-style shot!
'Just insane!' - Incredible defence from Fognini as he wins 'rally of the tournament'
'I'm feeling better every day' - Muguruza's on-court interview after beating Bertens
Highlights of Muguruza's dominant win against Bertens