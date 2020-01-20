Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - Australian Open 2020 - What You Missed Overnight: Dimitrov's outrageous outfit

What You Missed Overnight: Dimitrov's outrageous outfit, umpires under fire
84 views | 03:09
What You Missed Overnight

Just now

Australian Open 2020 video - Catch up with all of the best action from the opening afternoon's play at Melbourne Park.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

What You Missed Overnight


View moreMore videos of What You Missed Overnight
More videos