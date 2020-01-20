Highlights: British No. 1 Evans battles through in five-set thriller

VIDEO - Australian Open highlights 2020 - Dan Evans defeats Mackenzie McDonald from two sets down
See moreSee less
AO Highlights
Just now
AO Highlights
Highlights: British No. 1 Evans battles through in five-set thriller10 views • Just now
Highlights: Wozniacki blasts past Ahn as final Slam effort beginsview • Just now
Highlights: Shapovalov falls in shock defeat to Fucsovicsview • Just now
Match highlights of Osaka's convincing win over Bouzkova38 views • 33 minutes ago
Bouchard falls to world No 154 Trevisan in Australian Open qualifying451 views • 17/01/2020 at 10:00
Highlights: Djokovic dominates Nadal to take title13,437 views • 27/01/2019 at 13:59
Highlights: Herbert and Mahut beat Kontinen and Peers to take doubles crown631 views • 27/01/2019 at 10:50
Highlights: Osaka regains compsoure to clinch title after wasting three match points9,827 views • 26/01/2019 at 13:17
Highlights: Musetti beats Emilio Nava in tight boys' final461 views • 26/01/2019 at 10:34
More videos
Shapovalov to the umpire - 'Just do your job!'
Match highlights of Osaka's convincing win over Bouzkova
Umpire almost gets hit TWICE in the head by Fucsovics!
Umpire gets a ball to the head!
Highlights: Wozniacki blasts past Ahn as final Slam effort begins
'Somebody is making an awful noise!' - Fart machine disrupts Masters final