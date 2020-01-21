VIDEO - Australian Open highlights - Top 5 Shots of the Day: Nadal, Medvedev star
See moreSee less
AO Top Of The Day
38 minutes agoUpdated Just now
AO Top Of The Day
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Nadal, Medvedev star212 views • Just now
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Federer, Djokovic star in best of day one2,468 views • Yesterday at 13:59
Top 10: Shots from Next Gen players270 views • 27/01/2019 at 14:47
Top 10: Shots of Australian Open557 views • 27/01/2019 at 14:45
Top 10: Passing shots of Australian Open - Chardy and Evans pull off remarkable backhands155 views • 27/01/2019 at 14:44
Top 5 shots of the final: Rafa's ridiculous drop shot, Djokovic's incredible angles2,089 views • 27/01/2019 at 14:29
Top 5 points: Net cords, drop shots and passes from Osaka and Kvitova739 views • 26/01/2019 at 15:02
Top shots of the day as Nadal and Osaka star in Melbourne612 views • 24/01/2019 at 13:41
Top 5 Points of Day 10: Pouille impresses, Serena shines529 views • 23/01/2019 at 14:50
More videos
'How many f****** times... you're pathetic' - watch Opelka's shocking rant at umpire
Highlights: Nadal smashes past Dellien to lay down title marker
Zverev: I'll donate every cent to bushfire relief if I win the Australian Open
What You Missed on Day Two: Konta out, Sharapova slump continues, but fantastic Fognini lights it up
Play of the Day: 'Harsh' Henin judges drop shots and backhand smashes with Annabel
Harriet Dart: I’ll take my game to Simona Halep