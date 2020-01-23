'I was so scared for her!' - Nadal explains he feared for ballgirl after incident

VIDEO - Australian Open: 'I was so scared for her!' - Rafael Nadal explains he feared for ballgirl
See moreSee less
Miscellaneous
Just now
Miscellaneous
'I was so scared for her!' - Nadal explains he feared for ballgirl after incident25 views • Just now
'I got distracted by irrelevant things,' says Kyrgios134 views • 25 minutes ago
Kyrgios: I could have gone to a very dark place after third set54 views • 29 minutes ago
The moment Kyrgios roared into Australian Open third round95 views • 53 minutes ago
Simon joins in Nadal mockery to Kyrgios' delight2,337 views • 1 hour ago
Watson: I didn't help myself - I couldn't find a rhythm1,344 views • 46 minutes ago
Watch Gauff and McNally's dance routine after doubles win214 views • 49 minutes ago
Pliskova on hiring Murray's former coach in pursuit of first Grand Slam114 views • 3 hours ago
‘How old are you again?’ - McEnroe teases Federer1,063 views • 24 hours ago
More videos
Nadal kisses ballgirl after painful accident
Kyrgios imitates Nadal – and even the umpire laughs!
Shot of the tournament so far? Bolt's around-the-net stunner against Thiem
Play of the Day: 'Horrific' opponent, shocking serve and shot of the tournament
Watch Gauff and McNally's dance routine after doubles win
'I got distracted by irrelevant things,' says Kyrgios