'I was so scared for her!' - Nadal explains he feared for ballgirl after incident

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Rafael Nadal checked in on a ballgirl after hitting her in the face with a wayward shot during his second round win at the Australian Open.