Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - Australian Open: 'I was so scared for her!' - Rafael Nadal explains he feared for ballgirl

'I was so scared for her!' - Nadal explains he feared for ballgirl after incident
25 views | 04:53
Miscellaneous

Just now

Rafael Nadal checked in on a ballgirl after hitting her in the face with a wayward shot during his second round win at the Australian Open.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Miscellaneous


View moreMore videos of Miscellaneous
More videos