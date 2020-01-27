Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - Australian Open: Rafa Nadal gives tearful tribute to Kobe Bryant in on-court interview

Nadal gives tearful tribute to Kobe Bryant in on-court interview
6 hours agoUpdated 21 minutes ago

Rafael Nadal reacts to the news of Kobe Bryant's untimely death during his post-match interview with John McEnroe at the Australian Open.

