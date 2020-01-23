VIDEO - Australian Open: Rafa Nadal kisses ballgirl after painful accident
See moreSee less
Real Time Clips
Just now
Real Time Clips
Nadal kisses ballgirl after painful accident29 views • Just now
Kyrgios imitates Nadal – and even the umpire laughs!9,009 views • 2 hours ago
Shot of the tournament so far? Bolt's around-the-net stunner against Thiem2,642 views • 5 hours ago
Comeback queen Bellis jumps for joy after beating 20th seed Muchova167 views • 4 hours ago
'No way!' - How did Medvedev win this point?!3,032 views • 8 hours ago
Ostapenko misses her serve!712 views • 9 hours ago
'Oh. My. Goodness' - Watch Federer's incredible running winner in all its glory2,887 views • Yesterday at 12:17
'What! What did I do?' Paire argues again and again and again with umpire1,284 views • Yesterday at 08:29
Osaka slams then kicks racket after being broken977 views • Yesterday at 07:49
More videos
'I was so scared for her!' - Nadal explains he feared for ballgirl after incident
Kyrgios imitates Nadal – and even the umpire laughs!
Shot of the tournament so far? Bolt's around-the-net stunner against Thiem
Play of the Day: 'Horrific' opponent, shocking serve and shot of the tournament
Watch Gauff and McNally's dance routine after doubles win
'I got distracted by irrelevant things,' says Kyrgios