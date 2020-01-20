Australian Open video - Coco Gauff: I was shocked when the draw came out
See moreSee less
Miscellaneous
59 minutes agoUpdated 42 minutes ago
Miscellaneous
Gauff: I was shocked when the draw came out118 views • 42 minutes ago
Becker: How Struff can give Djokovic trouble in round-one encounter54 views • 1 hour ago
Torrential rain forces Wozniacki to get umbrella during Eurosport interview208 views • 2 hours ago
Evans explains gesture was response to Henman criticism291 views • 2 hours ago
Federer 'very happy' with dominant win243 views • 3 hours ago
Serena: 'Amazing' to finally win a tournament as a mum.. but she just cares about Play-Doh!350 views • 3 hours ago
Shapovalov to the umpire - 'Just do your job!'949 views • 3 hours ago
Umpire almost gets hit TWICE in the head by Fucsovics!357 views • 6 hours ago
'I'm in a really good place!' - Watson positive ahead of Australian Open386 views • 22 hours ago
More videos
Highlights: Federer fillets Johnson in sublime start to Melbourne campaign
Highlights: See how remarkable talent Gauff beat Venus
Highlights: British No. 1 Evans battles through in five-set thriller
Shapovalov to the umpire - 'Just do your job!'
Match highlights of Osaka's convincing win over Bouzkova
Highlights: Dimitrov downs Londero