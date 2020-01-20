Australian Open video - Denis Shapovalov to the umpire - 'Just do your job!'
1 hour agoUpdated 6 minutes ago
Shapovalov to the umpire - 'Just do your job!'63 views • 6 minutes ago
Umpire almost gets hit TWICE in the head by Fucsovics!124 views • 1 hour ago
'I'm in a really good place!' - Watson positive ahead of Australian Open366 views • 18 hours ago
Watch Federer surprise his team with amusing game of hide and seek6,366 views • 19 hours ago
Australian Open: Konta opens up on knee injury and targets full fitness289 views • 17/01/2020 at 11:16
Distressing scenes in Melbourne as player retires after smoke brings on coughing fit8,134 views • 16/01/2020 at 19:57
Match highlights of Osaka's convincing win over Bouzkova
Umpire almost gets hit TWICE in the head by Fucsovics!
Highlights: British No. 1 Evans battles through in five-set thriller
Umpire gets a ball to the head!
Highlights: Wozniacki blasts past Ahn as final Slam effort begins
'Somebody is making an awful noise!' - Fart machine disrupts Masters final