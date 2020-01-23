Australian Open video - Jelena Ostapenko misses her serve!
Just now
Ostapenko misses her serve!24 views • Just now
'Oh. My. Goodness' - Watch Federer's incredible running winner in all its glory2,657 views • 16 hours ago
'What! What did I do?' Paire argues again and again and again with umpire1,165 views • 20 hours ago
Osaka slams then kicks racket after being broken878 views • 20 hours ago
'The heart of a champion!' Melbourne Arena erupts after Gauff battles to win505 views • 20 hours ago
Thiem tekkers! Austrian shows off keepy-uppy skills with tennis ball behind the scenes235 views • 19 hours ago
Oops! Zverev gets tweener attempt horribly wrong519 views • 21/01/2020 at 14:29
Lights go out for two minutes, Kyrgios looks unfussed465 views • 21/01/2020 at 11:49
'The skill is incredible!' - Nick Kyrgios pulls off two tweeners in five seconds1,618 views • 21/01/2020 at 19:41
Highlights of Muguruza edging past Tomljanovic
Highlights of Bencic's first career win against Ostapenko
Glory, despair and a huge casino spree - Wozniacki's AO journey
Highlights: Federer dismantles Krajinovic in 92 minutes
