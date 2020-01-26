Australian Open video - Maria Sakkari flosses in front of the security camera!
See moreSee less
Miscellaneous
15 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Miscellaneous
Australian Open : Sakkari flossing in front of the security camera!81 views • Just now
'That was insane!' - Kyrgios reacts to incredible match564 views • 13 hours ago
Zverev: It's so far been a good week for me... It has been getting better107 views • 13 hours ago
Muguruza: I never throw in the towel423 views • 13 hours ago
Halep: I came here with no expectation71 views • 12 hours ago
Dominic Thiem: I got a bit lucky107 views • 13 hours ago
'Drama and shocks' - Croft and Corretja react to Williams and Wozniacki exits413 views • 21 hours ago
Monfils' challenge mix-up!622 views • 22 hours ago
'It hasn't sunk in yet!' - Pavlyuchenkova's on-court interview92 views • 23 hours ago
More videos
Barca agree deal for next Dani Alves - Euro Papers
Beer or ball? – spectator makes ‘complete shambles’ of a simple choice
Highlights as Halep proved too strong for Putintseva
Highlights: Kyrgios survives epic with Khachanov
'That was insane!' - Kyrgios reacts to incredible match
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Epic dives and volleys