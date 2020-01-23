Australian Open video - Rafael Nadal wins remarkable rally with flying backhand sliced volley
See moreSee less
Real Time Clips
1 hour agoUpdated 6 minutes ago
Real Time Clips
Nadal kisses ballgirl after painful accident3,129 views • 43 minutes ago
Nadal wins remarkable rally with flying backhand sliced volley - 'Thats so hard to play!'260 views • 6 minutes ago
Kyrgios imitates Nadal – and even the umpire laughs!12,125 views • 4 hours ago
Shot of the tournament so far? Bolt's around-the-net stunner against Thiem2,802 views • 6 hours ago
Comeback queen Bellis jumps for joy after beating 20th seed Muchova196 views • 6 hours ago
'No way!' - How did Medvedev win this point?!3,351 views • 9 hours ago
Ostapenko misses her serve!744 views • 10 hours ago
'Oh. My. Goodness' - Watch Federer's incredible running winner in all its glory2,926 views • Yesterday at 12:17
'What! What did I do?' Paire argues again and again and again with umpire1,311 views • Yesterday at 08:29
More videos
Werner snubs Spanish giants for Premier League move - Euro Papers
Watch Nadal's heart-in-mouth moment as he cracks ballgirl in head with forehand
Nadal kisses ballgirl after painful accident
'I was so scared for her!' - Nadal explains he feared for ballgirl after incident
Kyrgios imitates Nadal – and even the umpire laughs!
Shot of the tournament so far? Bolt's around-the-net stunner against Thiem