WATCH - Federer's phenomenal six-point tiebreak comeback

Roger Federer wins six straight points on the bounce to come from the jaws of defeat to beat Australian John Millman and reach the fourth round.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
