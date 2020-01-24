WATCH - Federer's phenomenal six-point tiebreak comeback

Australian Open video - Watch Roger Federer's phenomenal tiebreak comeback to beat John Millman
WATCH - Federer's phenomenal six-point tiebreak comeback2,566 views • Just now
'Through by the skin of his teeth!' - Watch the moment that Federer completed his comeback353 views • Just now
Millman makes Federer worried with glorious stunned volley42 views • Just now
Standing ovation leaves Wozniacki in tears on final appearance of her career158 views • 17 minutes ago
'Close the door!' Chanting Tsitsipas fans halt play... despite being outside!1,293 views • 3 hours ago
'That's unreal!' - Perfect Svitolina drop-shot bounces back over the net4,945 views • 23 hours ago
Nadal kisses ballgirl after painful accident13,175 views • Yesterday at 14:06
Nadal wins remarkable rally with flying backhand sliced volley - 'Thats so hard to play!'1,494 views • Yesterday at 14:43
Kyrgios imitates Nadal – and even the umpire laughs!28,562 views • 22 hours ago
'I was struggling, he dominated both sides' - Federer explains tactical difficulties against Millman
Kyrgios imitates Nadal – and even the umpire laughs!
Century maker - Roger Federer looks back at his 100 Australian Open wins
Australian Open Highlights - Tsitsipas crashes out to Raonic
'What is my life?' Gauff in disbelief after knocking Osaka out