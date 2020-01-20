Coco Gauff: My mission is to be the greatest

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

American Coco Gauff boldly declared on Monday that her "mission to be the greatest" after beating Venus Williams in their highly anticipated rematch at the Australian Open.