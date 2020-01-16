VIDEO - Djokovic, Federer on the same half of draw; Osaka and Serena on course for quarter-final meeting
The reason Naomi Osaka loves press conferences342 views • 10 hours ago
'You were still in nappies!' - Djokovic teases Tsitsipas6,576 views • 15/01/2020 at 11:02
When Hewitt survived an incredible late-night classic160 views • 16 hours ago
Djokovic: ‘Rally for Relief’ was most special charity event51 views • 10 hours ago
Fire-fighting Deb plays alongside Nadal at Rally for Relief2,819 views • 15/01/2020 at 10:46
Wozniacki makes glorious tweener-lob1,669 views • 15/01/2020 at 10:51
AO Stories: Extreme heat gets better of Hingis in torrid final234 views • 15/01/2020 at 11:38
The Insider: Mouratoglou’s secrets to coaching Serena925 views • 15/01/2020 at 13:56
