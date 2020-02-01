Thiem’s incredible moment of sportsmanship

Tennis
Watch: The moment Kenin won the Australian Open1,016 views • 26 minutes ago
‘What a shot!’ – Kenin defends break point by the closest of margins658 views • 1 hour ago
Thiem ousts Zverev to reach Australian Open final3,817 views • 21 hours ago
‘Unbelievable! Point of the match!’ – Zverev comes out on top in exceptional exchange3,674 views • 21 hours ago
Top 5 Shots from Kenin v Muguruza - Thunderous forehands, incredible defence & crafty drop shots7 views • Just now
Thiem’s incredible moment of sportsmanship374 views • Just now
‘Just fabulous’ – Muguruza seals game with textbook smash309 views • 49 minutes ago
‘A real rarity! Smashing a winner off a smash’ – Zverev produces brilliance against Thiem9,181 views • 15 hours ago
'So happy!' - Hewett and Reid celebrate doubles wheelchair triumph24 views • 3 hours ago
More videos
Watch: The moment Kenin won the Australian Open
‘What a shot!’ – Kenin defends break point by the closest of margins
Thiem ousts Zverev to reach Australian Open final
‘Unbelievable! Point of the match!’ – Zverev comes out on top in exceptional exchange
Top 5 Shots from Kenin v Muguruza - Thunderous forehands, incredible defence & crafty drop shots
‘Just fabulous’ – Muguruza seals game with textbook smash