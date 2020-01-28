Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - Emotional Djokovic: Kobe Bryant was my mentor, my friend and always there for me

Emotional Djokovic: Kobe Bryant was my mentor, my friend and always there for me
52 views | 07:41
Miscellaneous

10 minutes agoUpdated 3 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic paid an emotional post-match tribute to his friend and mentor Kobe Bryant.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Miscellaneous


View moreMore videos of Miscellaneous
More videos