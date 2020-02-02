Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans
55 views | 04:04
Eurosport

Just now

Watch Novak Djokovic's Australian Open triumph through the eyes of his fantatical fans.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Real Time Clips
More videos