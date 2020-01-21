Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - Harriet Dart: I’ll take my game to Simona Halep

Harriet Dart, fresh from her win against Misaki Doi, is relishing taking her game to Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the second round.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

