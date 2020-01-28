Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - Highlights: Ash Barty wins quarter-final rematch against Petra Kvitova

Highlights: Barty wins quarter-final rematch against Kvitova
12 views | 02:54
AO Highlights

24 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Highlights: Barty wins quarter-final rematch against Kvitova.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

AO Highlights


View moreMore videos of AO Highlights
More videos