Highlights: Kenin downs Muguruza to win Australian Open

VIDEO - Highlights: Sofia Kenin downs Garbine Muguruza to win Australian Open
See moreSee less
AO Highlights
7 minutes agoUpdated Just now
AO Highlights
Highlights: Kenin downs Muguruza to win Australian Open759 views • Just now
Thiem ousts Zverev to reach Australian Open final3,875 views • 23 hours ago
Highlights: Top seeds Mladenovic and Babos win second Australian Open title146 views • 22 hours ago
Murray and Mattek-Sands coast to mixed doubles final356 views • Yesterday at 08:17
Highlights: Djokovic cruises past subdued Federer4,822 views • 30/01/2020 at 12:37
Highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty468 views • 30/01/2020 at 11:18
Long highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty1,887 views • 30/01/2020 at 09:26
Highlights: Thiem stuns Nadal in Melbourne7,129 views • 29/01/2020 at 15:05
Highlights: Zverev recovers to cruise past Wawrinka8,788 views • 29/01/2020 at 08:36
More videos
Watch: The moment Kenin won the Australian Open
‘What a shot!’ – Kenin defends break point by the closest of margins
Thiem ousts Zverev to reach Australian Open final
‘Unbelievable! Point of the match!’ – Zverev comes out on top in exceptional exchange
Sofia Kenin: I never stopped believing – look where it got me
Sofia Kenin: I am beyond speechless, I will forever remember this