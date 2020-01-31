VIDEO - Highlights: Top seeds Mladenovic and Babos win second Australian Open title
5 hours agoUpdated 25 minutes ago
Thiem ousts Zverev to reach Australian Open final2,046 views • 1 hour ago
Highlights: Top seeds Mladenovic and Babos win second Australian Open title22 views • 25 minutes ago
Murray and Mattek-Sands coast to mixed doubles final221 views • 9 hours ago
Highlights: Djokovic cruises past subdued Federer4,505 views • Yesterday at 12:37
Highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty434 views • Yesterday at 11:18
Long highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty1,826 views • Yesterday at 09:26
Highlights: Thiem stuns Nadal in Melbourne7,053 views • 29/01/2020 at 15:05
Highlights: Zverev recovers to cruise past Wawrinka8,639 views • 29/01/2020 at 08:36
Highlights: Muguruza downs Pavlyuchenkova to reach Australian Open semis849 views • 29/01/2020 at 04:47
Thiem ousts Zverev to reach Australian Open final
‘Unbelievable! Point of the match!’ – Zverev comes out on top in exceptional exchange
‘A real rarity! Smashing a winner off a smash’ – Zverev produces brilliant against Thiem
Top 5 Shots: Some stunning tennis from a tense semi-final
