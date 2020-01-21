Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - 'I know Djokovic fears me' - Stan Wawrinka looks back at his greatest Australian Open moments

'I know Djokovic fears me' - Wawrinka looks back at his greatest Australian Open moments
Stan Wawrinka looks back at his career highlights at the Australian Open with Eurosport in 'My Grand Slam Journey'. Watch all courts and all matches of the Australian Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

